Russia and Tajikistan discuss joint oil field projects

Russia and Tajikistan are actively negotiating the involvement of Russian companies in joint projects for the development of oil fields in Tajikistan.

This was announced by the Russian government following a meeting between Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma on the sidelines of Russian Energy Week, News.Az reports, citing local media.

“Discussions continue on the implementation of joint projects for oil field development in Tajikistan,” the Russian government said.

