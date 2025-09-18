Yandex metrika counter

Russia and Ukraine exchange bodies of fallen soldiers

Source: Russian media

Russia and Ukraine have exchanged the bodies of fallen soldiers, Shamsail Saraliev, a member of the State Duma of Russia and a representative of the parliamentary coordination group for military operations, told RBK, News.az reports

He noted that the bodies of 24 soldiers have been handed over to the Russian side.


