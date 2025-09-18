Russia and Ukraine exchange bodies of fallen soldiers
Source: Russian media
Russia and Ukraine have exchanged the bodies of fallen soldiers, Shamsail Saraliev, a member of the State Duma of Russia and a representative of the parliamentary coordination group for military operations, told RBK, News.az reports
He noted that the bodies of 24 soldiers have been handed over to the Russian side.