Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran to hold trilateral meeting on transport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian Minister of Road and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadegh and Russian Minister of Transport Roman Vladimirovich Starovoyt have evaluated agreements and understandings between the two countries, News.az reports citing IRNA.

The fifth joint meeting of the Minister of Roads and Urban Development of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation was held via video conference on Monday.Both Sadegh and Starovoyt held the talks with the aim of reviewing the agreements and understandings reached before the visit of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to Moscow.At the beginning, the Iranian minister thanked and appreciated her Russian counterpart as well as as colleagues of the Ministry of Roads and Urban Development and affiliated companies and organizations.Sadegh has expressed her pleasure for being the part of President Pezeshakian’s delegation to Moscow on Friday.During the video conferencing, the two sides reviewed and summarized issues such as drafting a memorandum of understanding on joint cooperation and preparing a roadmap for 2025, technical and executive details of the construction and development of the Rasht-Astara railway, holding a trilateral Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan meeting on January 28, and maximizing the capacity of the eastern Caspian Sea.The Iranian minister emphasize the maximum utilization of the Caspian Sea, considering the connection of Amirabad and Caspian ports to the rail network and taking steps to commercialize the North-South corridor.

News.Az