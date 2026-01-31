Russia blasts U.S. restrictions on Cuba

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has strongly criticized the U.S. for its recent restrictive measures on Cuba, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova stated on Saturday.

Zakharova made the remarks in response to a media question regarding a U.S. executive order published on Thursday, which threatened to impose tariffs on countries that sell oil to Cuba, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

She noted that unilateral sanctions against sovereign and independent states, adopted in circumvention of the United Nations and its Charter as well as other norms of international law, are "categorically unacceptable."

Zakharova said the U.S. move represents yet another radical relapse of Washington's long-standing strategy of maximum pressure on Cuba, aimed at economically suffocating the Caribbean country.

News.Az