Russia boosts oil supplies to China

  • Economics
The volume of oil supplies from Russia to China in January - May increased by 11% year-on-year to 46.7 mln tons - Russia remains the largest oil exporter to China, according to data published by the General Administration of Customs of China.

The cost of supplies reached $27.8 bln, which is 21% more than in January-May 2023. Oil accounts for half the value of all Russian exports to China.

In May, Russia exported 8.91 mln tons of oil to China, which is 4% less than in April.

