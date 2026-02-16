Kremlin: Key Ukraine issues to be discussed in Geneva

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Kremlin says the most critical issues in the Ukraine conflict, including territorial questions, will be central to upcoming peace talks scheduled to take place in Geneva this week.

Negotiations involving Russia, Ukraine, and the United States are expected to be held on Tuesday and Wednesday, at a time of intensified diplomatic pressure to move toward a potential settlement. The talks come as Washington continues urging Kyiv to work toward an agreement, while Moscow maintains its demand that Ukraine recognize Russian control over the entire Donbas region, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

According to Kremlin officials, the Russian delegation will be led by presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said the negotiations will address what Moscow calls the “main issues,” including territory and other key demands previously outlined by Russia.

Russian military intelligence chief Igor Kostyukov is also expected to participate in the talks. In parallel, a separate working group focusing on economic matters will include Kirill Dmitriev, President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy.

Despite renewed diplomatic activity, major disagreements remain between Russia and Ukraine. These include territorial control, the future status of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, and potential security arrangements, including the possible role of Western forces in post-war Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump has said he wants to help bring an end to the conflict, which he has described as a devastating and unnecessary war. However, with both sides maintaining firm positions on key issues, the Geneva talks are expected to be complex and closely watched by the international community.

News.Az