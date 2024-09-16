Russia claims to have retaken two more settlements in Kursk

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Monday announced that the country’s military has retaken two more settlements in Kursk region.

“The Russian military has liberated the settlements of Uspenovka and Borki in Kursk Region,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement , News.Az reports.The ministry also claimed that counterattacks launched by the Ukrainian army towards Byakhovo, Bolshaya Obukhovka, Viktorovka, Lyubimovka and Malaya Loknya have also been repelled.“They [Russian military] also repulsed three Ukrainian attempts to break through the border near the settlements of Krasnooktyabrsky, Veseloye and Medvezhye. Units of the battlegroup North defeated Ukrainian formations near Lyubimovka, Novoivanovka, Daryino, Nikolo-Daryino, Tolsty Lug, Plekhovo and Pokrovsky. Russian jets hit clusters of Ukrainian manpower and hardware in Kursk Region and struck Ukrainian reserves in Sumy Region,” it added.

