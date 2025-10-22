Russia conducts major nuclear drill under Putin’s supervision - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has carried out a large-scale strategic nuclear forces drill under the leadership of President Vladimir Putin, involving land, sea, and air components, according to the Kremlin.

Describing the exercise as a scheduled drill, Putin oversaw operations designed to test the readiness of military command structures and the skills of personnel responsible for troop control, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

☢#Russia conducts major #NuclearPower drill under Putin’s supervision



Russia has carried out a large-scale strategic nuclear forces drill under the leadership of President Vladimir #Putin, involving land, sea, and air components, according to the #Kremlin.



Describing the… pic.twitter.com/iaHyUj8BhL — News.Az (@news_az) October 22, 2025

Putin oversaw the drill via video-conferencing from the Kremlin.

The drill included the launch of a Yars intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk Cosmodrome to the Kura range in Kamchatka, air-launched cruise missile tests by Tu-95MS strategic bombers, and a Sineva ballistic missile launch from the Bryansk submarine in the Barents Sea.

The Kremlin confirmed that all objectives of the exercise were successfully achieved under President Putin’s supervision, highlighting Russia’s ongoing focus on maintaining strategic nuclear capabilities.

News.Az