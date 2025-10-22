Putin to skip G20 summit in South Africa, Kremlin confirms

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not personally attend the upcoming G20 summit in South Africa, the Kremlin confirmed on Wednesday.

“Putin will not participate personally, but Russia will be represented at a worthy level,” said Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, adding that details on who will represent Moscow will be announced closer to the event, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The G20 leaders’ summit is scheduled to take place in Johannesburg on November 22–23, after which the presidency will pass from South Africa to the United States.

Earlier, South African Presidential Spokesperson Vincent Magwenya told Russian media outlet TASS that discussions at the summit are expected to include the Ukraine crisis and its global economic impact.

Putin has previously skipped several major international summits, including last year’s G20 meeting in India, citing security and diplomatic considerations linked to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

News.Az