Russia conducts military exercises with Yars ICBM launchers

On Tuesday, Moscow announced it is conducting military exercises involving Yars intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launchers, which are capable of carrying nuclear payloads.

The Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement that the drills include intensive maneuvering actions and practice in forested areas to enhance the stealth of the launchers, News.Az reports.This exercise marks the second of its kind this month, following an earlier drill declared on July 5.Recently, Russia has increased its frequency of military exercises involving nuclear weapons, with some including participation from military personnel from neighboring Belarus.Last month, Russia and Belarus commenced the second stage of joint non-strategic nuclear exercises, focusing on the use of such arms in combat scenarios.

