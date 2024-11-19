Russia confirms Ukraine strikes its territory with US-supplied long-range missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday announced that Ukraine attacked its Bryansk region with six US-supplied ATACMS ballistic missiles last night.

According to the ministry, five of the missiles were intercepted by Russian air defense systems, while the sixth missile was damaged and fell onto a military facility, sparking a fire, News.Az The fire was quickly extinguished, and the incident caused no casualties, noted the ministry.Earlier, an official of Ukraine's General Staff claimed that the strike targeted a military warehouse in Bryansk, located approximately 115 kilometers from the Russian border.

