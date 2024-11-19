Ukraine hits Russian territory with ATACMS for first time - media
Photo: Getty Images
For the first time, Ukraine’s Defense Forces have reportedly launched ATACMS ballistic missiles at Russian territory.The target was successfully hit, an informed source within the Defense Forces told RBC-Ukraine, News.Az reports.
According to the source, the strike targeted a military facility near the city of Karachev in the Bryansk region.
"Indeed, for the first time, we used ATACMS to strike Russian territory. The strike was carried out against a facility in the Bryansk region, and it was successfully hit," the source reported.
Karachev is located near Bryansk, approximately 130 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.