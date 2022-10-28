Yandex metrika counter

Russia declares end of mobilisation for Ukraine

Russia announced on Friday it had finished calling up reservists to fight in Ukraine, having drafted hundreds of thousands of people in a month, with more than a quarter of them already sent to the battlefield, News.az reports citing TASS.

The announcement appears to bring to a close a divisive mobilisation drive - Russia's first since World War Two - which had seen tens of thousands of men flee the country and gave rise to the first sustained public protests against the war.


