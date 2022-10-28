Russia declares end of mobilisation for Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia announced on Friday it had finished calling up reservists to fight in Ukraine, having drafted hundreds of thousands of people in a month, with more than a quarter of them already sent to the battlefield, News.az reports citing TASS.

The announcement appears to bring to a close a divisive mobilisation drive - Russia's first since World War Two - which had seen tens of thousands of men flee the country and gave rise to the first sustained public protests against the war.

News.Az