Russia detains third suspect in plot against general
Photo: AP Photo
Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a third suspect in connection with an attempted assassination of senior military intelligence officer Vladimir Alekseyev, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The attempted attack took place last week. Authorities have been investigating the case as part of a broader security operation.
By Aysel Mammadzada