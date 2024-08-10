Russia evacuates over 76,000 from Kursk following Ukrainian incursion
More than 76,000 people have been evacuated from areas bordering Ukraine in Russia's Kursk region, the local emergency ministry was quoted by the TASS news agency as saying on Saturday, following Ukraine's incursion into the region this week.Russia said Ukraine has launched a massive attack on the Kursk region in the past few days, but the Ukrainian military has not made any official statements on this matter yet.