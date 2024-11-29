Russia extradites internationally wanted persons to Azerbaijan
Cooperation with the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation in combating crime continues successfully, says Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.az reports.
In accordance with the requirements of the Convention on Legal Assistance and Legal Relations in Civil, Family, and Criminal Matters dated 07.10.2002, the requests for the extradition of Azerbaijani citizens Askarov Famil Allahverdi, and Abdullayev Zamin Nuraddin have been granted by the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation.
As there are reasonable suspicions that Famil Asgarov committed fraud causing significant damage and Zamin Abdullayev committed fraud causing considerable damage as part of an organized group, decisions have been made to charge them as accused persons. Since they have evaded the investigation and gone into hiding, they have been placed on international wanted lists.
The mentioned individuals were detained in the territory of the Russian Federation and brought to Azerbaijan accompanied by a special convoy of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice on 28.11.2024.
In accordance with the requirements of the Convention on Legal Assistance and Legal Relations in Civil, Family, and Criminal Matters dated 07.10.2002, the requests for the extradition of Azerbaijani citizens Askarov Famil Allahverdi, and Abdullayev Zamin Nuraddin have been granted by the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation.
As there are reasonable suspicions that Famil Asgarov committed fraud causing significant damage and Zamin Abdullayev committed fraud causing considerable damage as part of an organized group, decisions have been made to charge them as accused persons. Since they have evaded the investigation and gone into hiding, they have been placed on international wanted lists.
The mentioned individuals were detained in the territory of the Russian Federation and brought to Azerbaijan accompanied by a special convoy of the Penitentiary Service of the Ministry of Justice on 28.11.2024.