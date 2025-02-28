Russia foils alleged Ukrainian plot to kill senior bishop

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has foiled an attack on Metropolitan Tikhon of Crimea plotted by Ukraine’s military intelligence in Moscow.

"The Federal Security Service has foiled a terrorist attack plotted by Ukraine’s special services against Metropolitan Tikhon (Shevkunov) of Simferopol and Crimea," the FSB reported. "A Ukrainian citizen and a Russian citizen, recruited by the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Directorate of Intelligence via Telegram, have been arrested as a result of an operation in Moscow," the FSB said, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

A criminal probe has been launched. According to the FSB, an improvised explosive device and two fake Ukrainian passports have been confiscated from the suspects.

The two men have made confessions saying that they had been plotting to attack Metropolitan Tikhon during his visit to Moscow. "After committing the crime, they plotted to leave Russia using fake passports given to them by the Ukrainian special services," the FSB said.

News.Az