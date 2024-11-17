Russia has launched one of its largest aerial attacks on Ukraine: FM
Photo: MFA of Ukraine
Russia has launched one of its largest aerial attacks on Ukraine, Kyiv's foreign minister said on November 17, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha wrote on X, News.az reports.
"On Sunday morning, Russia launched one of its largest air attacks yet. Drones and missiles struck peaceful cities, civilians sleeping, and critical infrastructure. This is Putin's real answer to everyone who has called and visited him recently. We need peace through force, not appeasement," Sibiga noted.
