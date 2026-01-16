Russia hits critical infrastructure in Ukraine’s Zhytomyr

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian forces struck critical infrastructure in Ukraine’s Zhytomyr region overnight, triggering a fire but causing no reported casualties.

The strike targeted facilities in the Korosten district. Emergency crews extinguished the fire and deployed bomb disposal teams to survey the area for explosive remnants. Chemical specialists also monitored air quality and detected no hazardous contamination, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Around 50 emergency workers and 15 units of equipment were involved in the response.

The Zhytomyr region has faced a series of recent attacks on energy and industrial infrastructure, primarily carried out by Russian strike drones approaching from Ukraine’s northern border. Similar overnight attacks occurred on January 11, 13 and 15, with two workers injured in last week’s disruptions.

