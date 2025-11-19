Russia hits Kharkiv with Geran drones: Number of injured rises, children among victims

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of November 19, Russian forces carried out a massive attack on Kharkiv using Geran-2 kamikaze drones, News.az reports, citing RBC Ukraine.

As a result, at least 36 people were injured, including two children, according to the Kharkiv Regional Police.

Around midnight, the Slobidskyi and Osnovianskyi districts of the city were hit. The attack caused significant destruction: over 10 apartment buildings, premises of civilian businesses, garages, an ambulance substation, a supermarket, a gym, a shop, a school, trolleybuses, and dozens of cars were damaged.

Thirty-six residents sought medical assistance. Among them were children aged 9 and 13, who were diagnosed by doctors with acute stress reactions.

Police, rescuers, and medical personnel are working at the impact sites. An operational headquarters of the investigative department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region has been set up, where citizens can report damage or destruction of property.

Investigators have opened criminal proceedings under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - violation of the laws and customs of war.

News.Az