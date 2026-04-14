Russia hits Ukraine’s Odesa region in major strike - PHOTO

Photo: Russians launched a massive strike on the southern part of the Odesa region (t.me/odeskaODA)

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A large-scale Russian drone attack has struck Ukraine’s Odesa Oblast, damaging port infrastructure, civilian vehicles, and a foreign-flagged vessel, according to regional authorities.

The overnight strike on April 14 targeted the southern part of the region, with officials reporting the use of Shahed-type drones against key infrastructure sites, including areas around the port of Izmail, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

A civilian vessel flying the Panamanian flag was damaged within the port zone, along with a pier, a barge, and nearby equipment. Authorities also reported widespread destruction to land-based infrastructure.

A service station building was destroyed in the attack, triggering a fire. Two passenger buses and seven cars were also burned, while several residential homes suffered roof damage. An ambulance was additionally damaged in the strikes.

Photo: Russians launched a massive strike on the southern part of the Odesa region (t.me/odeskaODA)

Photo: Russians launched a massive strike on the southern part of the Odesa region (t.me/odeskaODA)

Photo: Russians launched a massive strike on the southern part of the Odesa region (t.me/odeskaODA)

Photo: Russians launched a massive strike on the southern part of the Odesa region (t.me/odeskaODA)

Photo: Russians launched a massive strike on the southern part of the Odesa region (t.me/odeskaODA)

Despite the scale of destruction, officials confirmed that there were no fatalities or injuries. Emergency teams were deployed to the affected areas to contain fires and begin cleanup operations.

Local authorities shared images showing the aftermath of the attack, highlighting damage across transport and port facilities.

News.Az