Russia holds Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square

+ ↺ − 16 px

A military parade to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the Victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War began on Moscow’s Red Square, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, war veterans and guests are watching the parade from the central reviewing stand on Red Square. Russian Defense Minister General of the Army Sergey Shoigu is reviewing the parade, which is commanded by Ground Forces Commander-in-Chief General of the Army Oleg Salyukov.

This year, Russia’s Victory Parade on Moscow’s Red Square involves 11,000 troops and 131 items of military and special hardware.

News.Az