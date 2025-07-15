Russia, India discuss Middle East and Ukraine situations

On Tuesday, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held discussions with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, covering the situations in the Middle East and Ukraine.

The two diplomats had a meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers summit in Tianjin, China, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

"Special attention was paid to the situation around Ukraine and in the Middle East. They agreed to continue coordinating approaches to cooperation between Russia and India in key multilateral formats," it said, noting that issues of bilateral cooperation were also on the meeting's agenda.

Separately, Lavrov met with Pakistani Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, the Russian foreign service informed.

With Dar, Lavrov discussed various aspects of Russo-Pakistani cooperation, as well as issues of regional and international security, according to the ministry.

The meeting of the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers in Tianjin serves as a preparatory stage for the SCO summit, scheduled for Aug. 30–Sept. 1 in the same city.