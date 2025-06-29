Russia is hitting Ukraine with drones and missiles

+ ↺ − 16 px

On the night of June 29, Russia attacked Ukraine with drones and missiles, a large number of which were aimed at the western regions of Ukraine. In particular, the Lviv region suffered from Russian strikes for the first time in a long time, News.Az informs via UNIAN.

According to the head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration (OVA) Maksym Kozitsky, the target of the strike was the critical infrastructure of the region. According to preliminary information, there are no victims or injured.

In the Kremenchug district of the Poltava region, one of the enterprises was attacked, the head of the OVA Volodymyr Kogut reported. According to him, a fire broke out at the landing site, rescuers are working to eliminate the consequences. There is no information about victims yet.

In a telegram channel, the head of the Zaporizhzhya OVA Ivan Fedorov reported that a missile strike hit an enterprise in Zaporizhzhya, as a result of which the work premises were damaged. "A 16-year-old girl was wounded as a result of an enemy attack on the Zaporizhzhya region," Fedorov said.

It also became known that as a result of the massive strike, there is damage to civilian infrastructure in the Cherkasy region, reported the head of the Cherkasy OVA Igor Taburets. The strike hit the city of Smela, he said. According to preliminary data, three nine-story residential buildings were damaged. The local college also received significant damage, Taburets said, adding that the exact scale of the damage has not yet been established. According to local authorities, six people were injured, including a child.

The head of the Nikolaev OVA Vitaly Kim reported that Russia attacked Nikolaev at night with ballistics and several Shahed 131/136 groups: "An infrastructure facility was hit. A fire broke out, which was extinguished by rescuers. Warehouse buildings were damaged. There were no casualties."

The air raid alarm lasted all night, and the all-clear signal began to sound only at 5 a.m., Ukrainian media reports.

Ukrainian media write that on the evening of June 28, the Russian Federation launched waves of drones against Ukraine, and it was also reported that three Tu-95MS aircraft took off from the Olenya airfield (Murmansk region of the Russian Federation). In addition, in the early morning, the Ukrainian Air Force recorded the takeoff of a MiG-31K from the Savasleyka airfield. In general, according to the Air Force, the cruise missiles were flying towards Khmelnitsky, Ternopil, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions.

It is also reported that the Polish military aviation was put on combat alert in connection with Russian strikes on Ukrainian territory. "The operational command of the Armed Forces has deployed all forces and means at its disposal, fighters on duty have been scrambled, ground-based air defense and radar reconnaissance systems have been put on high alert," the Polish military reported on the X network. It is explained that these measures were aimed at ensuring security in areas adjacent to the territory under threat.

News.Az