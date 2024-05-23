Russia jails another top general on bribery chargers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin, Deputy Head of the Russian Genral Staff, has been jailed for two months on suspicion of large-scale bribe-taking, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

The Kommersant newspaper reported that Shamarin had been detained in connection with alleged fraud, and that his home had been searched.It is the fourth arrest of a high-ranking defence figure in Russia since April, when Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov was placed in pre-trial detention for suspected bribe-taking.Since then, Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov, head of personnel at the defence ministry, and Major General Ivan Popov, former commander of Russia's 58th army, have also been arrested.

News.Az