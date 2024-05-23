Yandex metrika counter

Russia jails another top general on bribery chargers

  • Region
  • Share
Russia jails another top general on bribery chargers

Lieutenant General Vadim Shamarin, Deputy Head of the Russian Genral Staff, has been jailed for two months on suspicion of large-scale bribe-taking, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

The Kommersant newspaper reported that Shamarin had been detained in connection with alleged fraud, and that his home had been searched.

It is the fourth arrest of a high-ranking defence figure in Russia since April, when Deputy Defence Minister Timur Ivanov was placed in pre-trial detention for suspected bribe-taking.

Since then, Lieutenant General Yuri Kuznetsov, head of personnel at the defence ministry, and Major General Ivan Popov, former commander of Russia's 58th army, have also been arrested.

News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      