Russia launches 108 drones in coordinated overnight assault on Ukraine

In a series of coordinated attacks, Russian forces launched 108 drones targeting multiple locations across Ukraine, News.Az informs via UWARE.

Early Sunday, May 11, Ukraine's Air Defense Forces reported having intercepted 60 Shahed attack drones over the eastern, northern, southern, and central regions of the country. An additional 41 decoy drones failed to reach their targets and were lost, according to the Ukrainian Air Force.

The drone launches were conducted from several Russian regions, including Bryansk, Shatalovo in Smolensk region, Millerovo in Rostov region, Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Krasnodar Krai, as well as from Russian-controlled areas in the Zaporizhzhia region and annexed Crimea.

Moreover, the Ukrainian Air Force noted multiple deployments of Russian guided aerial bombs targeting the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, as Moscow continues its[aggression against Ukraine.

Impact was also felt in the Kyiv region, where one person was injured following the drone attack. A man born in 1954 from the Brovary district experienced an acute stress reaction and is reportedly in shock, according to Nikolai Kalashnik, head of the Kyiv Military Administration, on Telegram.

Kalashnik further reported that during the attack, a summer house in the same district was damaged, with no critical infrastructure being hit. In the Obukhiv district, five private homes sustained damage.

