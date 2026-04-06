Ukrainian drones hit Novorossiysk oil terminal

Local reports and open-source analysis shared by Russian Telegram channels indicated that the Sheskharis oil terminal, operated within Russia’s state pipeline network, was among the primary targets. The facility is a key export point for crude oil shipments routed through pipelines managed by Transneft, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Eyewitness footage circulating online suggested multiple fires at the terminal, with reports indicating that at least two loading piers were hit. Some accounts also claimed that control systems at the site were damaged, potentially disrupting operations.

While the full extent of the damage has not been independently verified, some reports suggested that shipments from the terminal could be temporarily affected due to infrastructure disruption.

Authorities in Russia’s Krasnodar region said drone debris fell on a residential building in Novorossiysk’s southern district, prompting emergency response teams to the scene. Local officials reported injuries and additional fires in nearby areas of the city.

Several other coastal cities, including Anapa, Gelendzhik, and Sochi, were placed on high alert following the reported attack.

Novorossiysk has become increasingly important for Russia’s military and logistics operations in the Black Sea region. Following repeated Ukrainian strikes on occupied Crimea, the port has also taken on a larger role in supporting naval and supply activity.

The oil terminal itself is considered a critical energy export asset, handling shipments that contribute significantly to Russia’s fuel revenues.

Ukraine has repeatedly targeted energy and military infrastructure inside Russia, arguing that such facilities support Moscow’s war effort. The Sheskharis terminal was previously struck earlier this year, causing damage to loading systems and port infrastructure.

The latest incident marks another escalation in long-range drone warfare, which has increasingly focused on oil refineries, storage facilities, and logistics hubs deep inside Russian territory.