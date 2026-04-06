Yandex metrika counter

At least 41 miners trapped after Ukrainian strike in Luhansk

  • Ukraine and Russia at war
  • Share
At least 41 miners trapped after Ukrainian strike in Luhansk
Source: Getty Images

A Ukrainian strike on the Bilorichenska coal mine in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region has left 41 miners trapped underground, a Russian-installed official said Monday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The attack damaged a power substation, cutting electricity to the mine.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-appointed head of the region, said rescue teams are working to save the miners and restore power.

Authorities have already established contact with those trapped, who currently have a supply of drinking water.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      