At least 41 miners trapped after Ukrainian strike in Luhansk
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A Ukrainian strike on the Bilorichenska coal mine in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region has left 41 miners trapped underground, a Russian-installed official said Monday, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.
The attack damaged a power substation, cutting electricity to the mine.
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Leonid Pasechnik, the Moscow-appointed head of the region, said rescue teams are working to save the miners and restore power.
Authorities have already established contact with those trapped, who currently have a supply of drinking water.
By Nijat Babayev