Russia launches record 355 drones at Ukraine in overnight attack

The Russian forces launched a record of 355 drones at Ukraine on Sunday night into Monday morning, in a third major aerial attack in three days, says country's Air Force, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

According to the report, 233 drones were destroyed by firepower, while 55 disappeared from the radars or were suppressed by electronic warfare means.

Besides, Russia attacked Ukraine with nine cruise missiles and all of them were shot down. The Russian-launched projectiles struck five sites in Ukraine, while debris from downed drones hit 10 other locations, the Air Force said in a statement.

The Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday that Russia intercepted and destroyed 110 Ukrainian drones across various regions of the country overnight, including 13 over the Moscow region.

