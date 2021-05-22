Russia launches serial production of combat robots

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has launched the serial production of combat robots capable of fighting on their own, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at a lecture of the New Knowledge educational marathon on Friday.

"The serial production of combat robots has begun. What has emerged are not simply experimental, but robots that can be really shown in science-fiction films as they are capable of fighting on their own," Shoigu said.

"I cannot but also mention what is called tomorrow’s weapons. Large-scale work is underway in this area," the defense chief said.

(c) TASS

News.Az

News.Az