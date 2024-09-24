Russia may fine childfree ideology promoters $53,791
The fine for spreading propaganda promoting voluntarily choosing not to have any children (the so-called childfree movement) may reach up to approximately $53,791 for legal entities if a relevant bill is passed, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said, News.Az reports citing TASS ."The fines for this violation will reach up to 4300 USD for citizens, up to 8600 USD rubles for officials, and up to 5 million rubles for legal entities," Volodin said on his Telegram channel.
He noted that these fines were determined based on existing fines for spreading LGBT and gender reassignment propaganda.