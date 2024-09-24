Russia may fine childfree ideology promoters $53,791

+ ↺ − 16 px

The fine for spreading propaganda promoting voluntarily choosing not to have any children (the so-called childfree movement) may reach up to approximately $53,791 for legal entities if a relevant bill is passed, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said, News.Az reports citing TASS .

"The fines for this violation will reach up to 4300 USD for citizens, up to 8600 USD rubles for officials, and up to 5 million rubles for legal entities," Volodin said on his Telegram channel.He noted that these fines were determined based on existing fines for spreading LGBT and gender reassignment propaganda.

