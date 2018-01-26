Russia not yet ready to lift all agriculture restrictions from Turkey, deputy PM says

Russia is not ready to lift all restrictions in the agriculture sector from Turkey yet, Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich said at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Thursday.



"We are not ready to remove restrictions (from the Turkish side - TASS) in full since we are to protect the interests of Russian farmers amid sanctions," he said, adding that this is partly a coercive measure.

Meanwhile, Dvorkovich said that he had had a meeting with Turkey’s Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek on the sidelines of the Forum to discuss the progress of the Akkuyu NPP (nuclear power plant) project and the issue of tomato supplies.

Particularly, Russia’s veterinary watchdog will expand the list of Turkish companies delivering their products to the Russian market as agreed earlier, he added.

