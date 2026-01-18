Russia plans to boost air traffic with Saudi Arabia and Oman

Aeroflot is Russia’s flagship and largest airline. [by Anna Zvereva/wikipedia]

Russia plans to boost international routes from Krasnodar and expand air traffic with Saudi Arabia in 2026, according to the country’s transport minister, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

“We intend to increase the number of international destinations from Krasnodar, and we plan to expand flights to Saudi Arabia,” Andrei Nikitin told Russian state news agency Tass.

Highlighting developments in the aviation sector, Nikitin noted that Oman Air is scheduled to ramp up flight frequency to Moscow this year, while broadening its service network to include St. Petersburg, Kazan, Yekaterinburg and Sochi.

Nikitin emphasized Moscow’s diplomatic efforts in the transport sector. “We are in a very active negotiating position with all friendly countries, he said.”

The announcement follows Oman Air’s launch of flights from the resort city of Salalah to Moscow in late 2025, reflecting growing tourism and economic ties between Russia and the Gulf region.

