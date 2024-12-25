Russia plans to export 33 million tons of LNG by year-end
Adjustments: Gazprom-led Sakhalin 2 LNG plant in Prigorodnoye in the south of the Sakhalin Island in Russia. Photo: GAZPROM
Russia is expected to export 33 million tons of liquefied natural gas (LNG) by the end of the year, according to Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak."This year, we expect that the total volume of liquefied natural gas supplies will amount to about 33 million tons. This is already a fairly large volume," he said, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.
In 2023, according to the Federal Statistics Service (Rosstat), liquefied natural gas production in Russia amounted to 32.9 million tons.
"We have big projects ahead. New volumes are being built, and LNG supplies go to both European and Asian countries. The market here is quite competitive, and the number of countries that buy our LNG is quite large," the Deputy Prime Minister said.