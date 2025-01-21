Russia plans to open field hospital in Gaza Strip
Photo: Tass | Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov
Moscow will hold talks on opening a Russian field hospital in the Gaza Strip, the Russian Ambassador to Israel Anatoly Viktorov said this on the air of the "Rossiya 24" TV channel, News.az reports citing Gazeta.Ru.
The ambassador said that Russia will work towards opening a field hospital in the Gaza Strip.
"A year ago, we put forward this idea, we proposed it to our Israeli partners and our Palestinian partners, but then this issue was not resolved from a security perspective. Now, we will probably reassess our capabilities, and I hope that we have such capabilities," the Russian diplomat emphasized.
