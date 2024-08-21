Russia poised to become top natural gas exporter to China: PM

+ ↺ − 16 px

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has stated that Russia is set to become the largest exporter of natural gas to China in the near future.

At the 29th regular meeting of the governments of Russia and China, Mishustin highlighted the strengthening of the energy partnership between the two countries, News.Az reports citing Russian media.He noted that Russia is already a leading oil exporter to China and is expected to soon hold the top position in natural gas exports as well.Mishustin also mentioned that coal supplies between the nations are robust and that joint initiatives in the field of peaceful nuclear energy are underway. Discussions are ongoing regarding new large-scale projects in this area.In terms of broader cooperation, Mishustin pointed to advancements in industrial sectors such as aircraft and automobile manufacturing, mining, gas chemicals, and metals.“We plan to expand exchange in science-based fields, such as space, end-to-end technologies and artificial intelligence. By uniting Russia’s rich scientific potential and China’s production and technological possibilities we will reach great results,” the Russian premier added.

News.Az