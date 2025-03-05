Russia proposes Minsk as location for Ukraine talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that while a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.S. President Donald Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not been discussed, Minsk would be the best location for Moscow.

"It was not raised and was not discussed in any way. But, of course, Minsk is the best place for us. This is our main ally. This is why this is the best location for us to negotiate," he said when asked whether holding talks in Minsk was possible, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko earlier said Minsk was ready to organize the negotiations.

News.Az