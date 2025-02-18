Russia ready to help Iran resolve issues on Tehran's nuclear program — Kremlin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow is ready to help Tehran solve problems related to Iran's nuclear program, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, News.az reports citing TASS.

"Moscow attaches great importance to good relations with Iran and intends to develop them comprehensively, including providing assistance in solving the main problems, including the nuclear program," he said in an interview with the IRNA news agency.

According to him, the start of US-Russian talks will not affect the further cooperation between Moscow and Tehran.

On February 18, Russian and American delegations will hold talks in Riyadh to discuss the restoration of all bilateral relations, as well as preparations for the discussion of the Ukrainian settlement and the meeting between Putin and Trump. Russia will be represented at the meeting by Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov. According to CNN, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, President Donald Trump's national security advisor Mike Waltz and the US leader's special envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff will represent the United States at the talks in Saudi Arabia.

