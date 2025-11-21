Russia regrets damage to Azerbaijani embassy, blames Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow has expressed “sincere regret” over the damage caused to Azerbaijan’s embassy in Kyiv during the Russian missile strikes on November 14, but attributed the incident to a malfunction of Ukrainian air defense systems. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin made the comments during a Friday meeting with Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Russia, Rahman Mustafayev, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijani media.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, the Azerbaijani side’s appeal was carefully reviewed by the relevant Russian authorities. “The Russian side expresses sincere regret over what happened. At the same time, based on the information available, it has been determined that the damage to the Azerbaijani diplomatic mission in Kyiv most likely resulted from the incorrect operation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s air defense systems, presumably a falling Patriot missile,” the statement said.

Galuzin asserted that during the so-called “special military operation,” Russia targets only “legitimate military objectives, including Ukrainian defense-industrial facilities, including those in Kyiv.” He added that careful monitoring is conducted to avoid harm to civilians and foreign diplomatic missions. “In this context, claims about the alleged ‘targeted nature of missile strikes’ against Azerbaijani facilities in Ukraine are not true,” the ministry said.

The meeting also reaffirmed both sides’ commitment to further developing bilateral relations under the Declaration on Allied Interaction between Russia and Azerbaijan, signed in Moscow on February 22, 2022. Officials discussed schedules for high-level contacts, noted successes in promoting economic cooperation, and emphasized the importance of restoring cultural and humanitarian ties.

Russia also highlighted the need for the prompt release of 11 Russian citizens detained in Baku on June 30–July 1 as an important step toward normalizing bilateral relations. Regional issues were also addressed, including potential Russian support for Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization based on the 2020–2022 trilateral agreements, as well as ensuring steady work of the 3+3 Regional Cooperation Platform.

Earlier, on November 14, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry summoned Russian Ambassador Mikhail Yevdokimov to issue a formal protest. Azerbaijani officials condemned the strike, which occurred around 1 a.m. when an Iskander missile landed on embassy grounds, damaging the perimeter fence, service vehicles, administrative building, and consular section, causing serious damage to the compound. The note emphasized that such attacks violate international law and have occurred previously.

News.Az