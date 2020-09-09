Russia reports over 5,200 new coronavirus cases

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s coronavirus cases rose by 5,218 in the past day and the total case tally reached 1,041,007, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Wednesday, TASS reports.

According to its data, the average daily growth in the past 25 days did not exceed 0.5%.

Some 642 new cases were recorded in Moscow, 218 in St. Petersburg, 164 in the Moscow Region, 159 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 153 in the Rostov Region.

The lowest growth rate per day was confirmed in the Chukotka Autonomous Region and Sevastopol (0%), the Smolensk Region, Moscow, the Moscow Region (0.2%), the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Region, the Kaluga Region, the Nenets Autonomous Region, the Tula Region, Tatarstan and the Chechen Republic (0.3%).

News.Az

