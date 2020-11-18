Russia reports record high of 456 coronavirus deaths, 20,985 new infections
Russia reported a record high of 456 deaths related to the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, bringing the official death toll to 34,387, Reuters reports.
Authorities also reported 20,985 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, including 4,174 in the capital Moscow, bringing the national tally to 1,991,998.