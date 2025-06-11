Russia returns bodies of over 1,200 fallen Ukrainian soldiers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Over 1,200 Ukrainian soldiers' bodies have been returned by Russia, Kyiv officials confirmed, following a deal made during peace talks in Istanbul.

The group responsible for coordinating the release on Ukraine's side said the identities of the bodies would be established as soon as possible, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

It added the bodies of soldiers received today were killed in Ukraine's Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, as well as in Russia's Kursk region.

The return is part of a deal agreed between Russia and Ukraine during peace talks in Türkiye last week. The agreement also included the exchange of prisoners, with handovers getting under way this week.

The Kremlin said yesterday that it had been waiting "several days" to return the bodies, which it said were in refrigerated trucks near the Ukraine border.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has accused Moscow of "trying to play some kind of dirty political and information game" around the issue of the exchanges.

Russia has said it is ready to receive any bodies of Russian soldiers that Kyiv is able to return.

