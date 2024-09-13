Russia revokes accreditation of six British diplomats over spying allegations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia revoked the accreditation of six British diplomats in Moscow over spying allegations.

The Federal Security Service (FSB) stated that it had obtained documents showing the British foreign office's Directorate of Eastern Europe and Central Asia aimed to "inflict strategic defeat" on Russia, News.Az reports.The FSB claimed that this directorate had been restructured into a "special service" working against Russia following the start of Russia’s "special military operation" in Ukraine in 2022.The FSB's findings led the Russian Foreign Ministry to terminate the accreditation of six political staff members from the British Embassy in Moscow, labeling their activities as threatening to Russian security. The move is also seen as a response to perceived hostile actions by London.The revocation of their accreditation means the diplomats are required to leave Russia, and the FSB has warned of potential further action if additional espionage activities by British diplomats are discovered.

