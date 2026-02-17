Russia's Dagestan experiences power outage due to strong winds

+ ↺ − 16 px

Strong winds have disrupted the power supply in 67 settlements in Russia's Dagestan, leaving more than 11,600 people in five municipalities without electricity, authorities said on Tuesday.

"As of 15:55 Moscow time (1255 GMT), 67 settlements in five municipal districts are without power due to increased winds. A total of 11,655 people are affected by the outage," said the regional branch of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations in a statement, News.az reports, citing CNN.

The department specified that five electrical teams comprising 17 workers are repairing the system, and that the power supply is expected to be restored by late Tuesday.

News.Az