Russia's Lavrov arrives in Alaska wearing 'USSR' shirt - VIDEO

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov arrived in Alaska for the Trump-Putin summit wearing a sweatshirt bearing the letters “CCCP,” the Russian abbreviation for the former Soviet Union, the USSR.

Lavrov’s outfit drew attention as the summit focuses on efforts to reach a ceasefire in Ukraine and address broader security concerns, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The lettering has historical significance, referencing the Soviet era, when Moscow controlled huge swathes of land to the east, including Ukraine.

The summit is held in Alaska, a former Russian territory sold to the United States in 1867.

Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Gerashchenko posted a video on X about Lavrov's arrival: