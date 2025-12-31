Russia's Putin, in New Year address, voices confidence in victory in Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian President Vladimir Putin used his annual televised New Year's address to rally his troops fighting in Ukraine, saying he believed in them and in victory in a war that he has framed as part of an existential struggle with the West, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

U.S. President Donald Trump is trying to broker an end to the nearly four-year-old conflict, Europe's bloodiest conflagration since World War Two, with both sides' negotiating stances still far apart.

Dressed in a black coat, Putin - whose forces are advancing slowly but steadily in Ukraine - spoke about Russia's destiny and the unity of its people, which he said guaranteed the sovereignty and security of the "Fatherland".

He paid tribute in particular to his forces fighting in Ukraine, calling them heroes.

"Millions of people across Russia — I assure you — are with you on this New Year's Eve," said Putin.

"They are thinking of you, empathising with you, hoping for you. I wish all our soldiers and commanders a happy coming New Year! We believe in you and our Victory!"

His speech, which was first broadcast in Russia's far east, came as Russia released video footage of what it said was a downed drone, presenting it as evidence that Ukraine had tried this week to attack a presidential residence. Kyiv has dismissed Russia's allegation as a lie designed to derail peace talks.

In another video released on Wednesday, Russia's top general told troops to keep carving out buffer zones in Ukraine's Sumy and Kharkiv regions and said Moscow's forces had advanced faster in December than in any other month in 2025.

News.Az