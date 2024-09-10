Russia's Shoigu: No talks with Kyiv until Ukrainian troops are out of Kursk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu stated on Tuesday that Moscow will not enter negotiations with Kyiv until Ukrainian forces are expelled from Russian territory.

In an interview with Russia-24 television, Shoigu declared, "As long as we haven't pushed them off our land, there will be no negotiations."He also condemned Ukraine's efforts to approach the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), labeling these actions as "malicious" and equating them to the "height of terrorism."Shoigu criticized the attempted seizure of the plant, asserting that such actions constitute the highest level of terrorism.The conflict continues in the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces launched an incursion on August 5-6, as well as in eastern Ukraine, where Russia reports ongoing advances.

News.Az