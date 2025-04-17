Russia's Supreme Court suspends ban on Taliban activities

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Supreme Court has granted an administrative claim filed by the Prosecutor General’s Office to suspend the ban on the Taliban movement’s activities in the country.

"The decision of the Russian Supreme Court suspends the previously established ban on the activities of the Taliban movement, included in the unified federal list of organizations recognized as terrorist," the judge announced, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The court session was held behind closed doors.

News.Az