Yandex metrika counter

Russia's Supreme Court suspends ban on Taliban activities

  • Region
  • Share
Russia's Supreme Court suspends ban on Taliban activities
Russia's Supreme Court (Photo: TASS)

The Russian Supreme Court has granted an administrative claim filed by the Prosecutor General’s Office to suspend the ban on the Taliban movement’s activities in the country.

"The decision of the Russian Supreme Court suspends the previously established ban on the activities of the Taliban movement, included in the unified federal list of organizations recognized as terrorist," the judge announced, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

The court session was held behind closed doors.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      