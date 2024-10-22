Russia's Yars ICBM launchers begin combat patrol drills

+ ↺ − 16 px

Yars road-mobile intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launchers from the Yoshkar-Ola missile formation of Russia's Strategic Missile Force have commenced combat patrols, according to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Yars autonomous road-mobile missile launchers of the Yoshkar-Ola large missile formation have entered combat patrol routes," the ministry said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing TASS. The Russian Strategic Missile Force personnel will practice assigned objectives and scenarios, and in particular, sharpen the skills of conducting intensive maneuvers along combat patrol routes in combat alert operations, it specified.Yars road-mobile missile launchers will conduct a 100 km march, prepare and camouflage field positions, and organize combat security. The Strategic Missile Force personnel will also sharpen the skills of countering reconnaissance/sabotage groups of a simulated enemy, it said.The RS-24 Yars is a Russian strategic missile system comprising a mobile or silo-based solid-propellant intercontinental ballistic missile with MIRVed (multiple independently targetable vehicle) warheads. The Yars is a modification of the Topol-M missile system. Russia started deploying Yars ICBM systems in 2009 when the Yars launcher was accepted for experimental combat duty in the Strategic Missile Force.

News.Az