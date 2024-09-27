Russia says West aims to alter Baltic Sea status

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Presidential Aide and Maritime Board Chairman Nikolay Patrushev has stated that the West seeks to change the status of the Baltic Sea and impose a ban on the movement of the Russian fleet in the area.

"After Finland and Sweden joined NATO, there are clear aspirations to change the status of the Baltic Sea, to revise the current legal regimes of maritime spaces and straits used for international navigation. There are plans to ban the movement of the Russian fleet in the Baltic Sea," he said at a meeting in the Kaliningrad Region, News.Az reports, citing TASS. Patrushev added that in violation of international rules, Russian ships are disconnected from the satellite communication network, which creates risks to the safety of navigation and threats to the critical information infrastructure of water transport in general.

News.Az